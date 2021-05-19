Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $574.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

