Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.