Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $233.00. The stock had previously closed at $206.43, but opened at $213.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Target shares last traded at $213.42, with a volume of 85,098 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.