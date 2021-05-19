Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.44

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.44 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 179.35 ($2.34). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 175.65 ($2.29), with a volume of 8,225,028 shares.

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 251 shares of company stock worth $44,951.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

