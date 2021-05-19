TCW Group Inc. Acquires 29,964 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

