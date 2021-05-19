TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

