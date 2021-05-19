TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,815 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $393.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.19 and a 200 day moving average of $332.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

