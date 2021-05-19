TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

