TCW Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPX FLOW worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

