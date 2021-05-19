TCW Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $88.80 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

