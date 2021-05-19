TCW Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

