TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

