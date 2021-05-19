TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarVal Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $115,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,377,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $416,000.

CHK opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

