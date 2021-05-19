TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Whirlpool by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 917.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $240.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.31 and a 200 day moving average of $204.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

