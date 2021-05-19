TCW Group Inc. Sells 102,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 917,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

