TCW Group Inc. Sells 109,520 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,520 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

