TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,182 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

