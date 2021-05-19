TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,864 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Popular worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

