TCW Group Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $189.86 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

