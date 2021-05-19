TCW Group Inc. Takes $4.33 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.28. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

