TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

