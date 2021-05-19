TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Tops $61,812.52

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $61,812.52 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

