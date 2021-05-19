Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69). 404,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 521,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 759.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 772.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £874.30 million and a P/E ratio of 39.58.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

