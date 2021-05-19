TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 588 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.