TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.