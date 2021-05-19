Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and traded as low as $16.35. Teijin shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.