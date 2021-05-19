Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

