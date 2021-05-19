Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Shares of NYSE TEO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

