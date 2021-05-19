Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 651,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

