Telsey Advisory Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Capri stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

