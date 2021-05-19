TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.74

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.74 and traded as high as C$26.57. TELUS shares last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 1,400,133 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

