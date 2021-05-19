Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 68,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,416. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.