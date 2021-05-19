Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Cap of $416,153.56

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Tendies has a total market cap of $416,153.56 and $192,587.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 68.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,524 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,524 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

