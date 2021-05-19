Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock worth $152,514,248. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -477.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

