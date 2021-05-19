Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

TEX opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,907 shares of company stock worth $10,316,789 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Terex by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

