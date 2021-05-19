Terra Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00029847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and $939.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009435 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,897,484 coins and its circulating supply is 382,083,568 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.