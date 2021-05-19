TerraCredit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,358.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $3,358.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

