TerraUSD Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $131.67 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007907 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,114,110,706 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

