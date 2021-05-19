Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.