Tether Hits Market Cap of $58.45 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $58.45 billion and approximately $218.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.00977184 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 60,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,340,211,053 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.