Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,820 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.89% of Tetra Tech worth $65,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

