Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,419,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

