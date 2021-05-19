Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 5,037 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,278,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

BKR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

