Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of iRobot worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

