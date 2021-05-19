Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,746 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

DDD opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

