Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.