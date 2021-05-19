Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

