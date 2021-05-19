Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $391,129. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.