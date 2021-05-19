Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Visteon worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 25.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

