Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

